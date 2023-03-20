Ondo Assembly Election: APC wins 22 seats, PDP 4

…3 new female lawmakers win

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the Ondo state House of Assembly elections held on Saturday across the state

The All Progressive Congress won 22 of the 26 constituencies, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won four seats.

According to INEC, the seats won by the PDP are; Akure south constituency 1; Akoko southwest constituency 1 & 2 and Akoko Northwest constituency 2.

The ruling APC won the remaining 22 seats.

Serving members of the Assembly who sought reelection but failed include; Tomide Akinribido (Ondo West 1 PDP); Favour Tomomewo (Ilaje 2, ADC); Hon Taofeeq Muhammed (Akoko Northwest 2, APC) and Toluwani Borokini (Akure South1, APC).

However, four other incumbent lawmakers who won their elections, include, Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo 1 APC/ Majority Leader); Oladiji Olamide (Ondo east APC); Ololade Gbegudu (Okitipupa 11, APC); and Abayomi Akinruntan (Ilaje 1, APC).

Three female lawmakers who were elected include, Morenike Witherspoon, APC, Owo 2,Olawunmi Fayemi, APC ilaje 2, and Oluwatosin Ogunlowo, APC idanre

According to INEC, the elected APC House of Assembly members and their constituencies are, Princess Tosin Ogunlowo Ajirotutu, Idanre; Chris Ayebusiwa, Okitipupa 1; Ololade Gbegudu, Okitipupa 2; Olatunji Ifabiyi, Odigbo 1; Stephen Abitogun, Akure 2; Temitope Akokolafe, Ifedore; Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Owo1,; Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, Ondo West 1 and Dr. Christopher Ogunlana, Irele.

Others are: Oladiji Olamide, Ondo East; Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, Ilaje 1; Mrs Morenike Witherspoon, Owo 2; Oladapo John Biola, Ondo West 2; Messiah Allen, Ese-Odo; Oluwarotimi Fasonu, Odigbo 2; Oshatti Olatunji Emmanuel, Ose; Murtala Suleiman, Akoko South East; Fatai Tiamiyu Atere, Akoko North West 1; Victor Japhet, Akoko North East; Olawunmi Fayemi, Ilaje 2 and Kolawole Ologede, Akure North.

Also, the PDP House of Assembly-elected members include, Oguntodu Olajide, Akure 1; Oluwatoyin Daodu, Akoko Southwest 1; Tope Agbulu, Akoko Southwest 2 and Felix Afe, Akoko Northwest 2.

208 candidates from 19 political parties contested the 26 seats in the state assembly election last saturday.

Governorship election in Ondo state will hold next year when the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu would complete his second term in office.