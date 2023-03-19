Onanuga cautions Igbo against ‘interfering’ in Lagos politics

The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has cautioned Igbo residents in Lagos against interfering in politics in the state.

Onanuga issued the warning on Saturday in a tweet via his official Twitter account.

“Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics.

“Let there be no repeat in 2027.

“Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business,” Onanuga said, tweeting a photo of Peter Obi, an Igbo from Anambra State who backed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a Yoruba from Lagos, in Saturday’s election.

Recall that the build-up to the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Lagos saw an ethnic dispute on who the real owners of Lagos was with the Yoruba and Igbo residents at loggerheads.