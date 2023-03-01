Omo-Agege appoints Sunny Areh Chief Press Secretary

Deputy Senate President and the leading governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has named Sir Sunny Oghenejiro Areh, as his Chief Press Secretary.

A veteran in political and Crisis Communication, Areh was Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, respectively.

Senator Omo-Agege said Areh’s engagement which is with immediate effect will enhance his Build A New Delta-BAND governance agenda as he prepares to take over the reins of government in Delta State, adding that his wide and penetrative reach in the media world will be an added advantage.

Before his foray into political communication, Sunny Areh was title Editor with the Vanguard, National Interest and Thisday newspapers.