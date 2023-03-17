Ojaja University will reposition Nigeria’s Educational Sector – Ooni

Since his ascension to the throne of his forbearers over seven years ago, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has made clear his intention to not only bring an all-inclusive reign to the Oodua race, but to also facilitate unprecedented development in the area of education, business, youth, agriculture and infrastructure.

The Ooni on Tuesday, unveiled plans for the official commissioning of the Ojaja University, Eyenkorin Ilorin, Kwara State formerly known as Crown-Hill University.

The monarch shared this in Abuja, on his verified social media handles after securing full accreditation for the take-off courses of the institution from the National Universities Commission, (NUC) aided by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Jeleel Ojuade.

Ooni disclosed that it has always been his dream to own a citadel of learning where scholars can be moulded in learning, character and entrepreneurship, to enable them stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers globally. The traditional ruler who has consistently challenged the status quo in the Nigerian educational sector stated thus:

“Nigerian Universities just churn out millions of graduates yearly but don’t arm them with the necessary skills and support they need. In China and the United States of America, students build most of the applications we use today. Facebook, Instagram, and the likes were built by students but today they are making billions of dollars from them. Our education curriculum should teach how to analyze situations and bring pragmatic solutions via proper research. Sadly, our students just do the normal routine every four years, write their projects and graduate. What solution are they creating to the many issues we have in the country? Especially in the health, technology, housing and agricultural sector.”

He further added that grants should be made available to graduates willing to delve into entrepreneurship. “We can’t keep churning out graduates without providing a means to utilize their potentials. If not we would continue to witness the current brain drain and massive exodus of our best hands to foreign countries. Ojaja University will be structured in a way that students will be free to explore and settle for what they wish with our solid support. They will be trained to be problem solvers and critical thinkers with a burning entrepreneurial mindset. The university is driven strictly by innovation and ideas and will celebrate innovative minds than academic excellence.”

He revealed that admission into various degree programs will commence soon. “What we are bringing on board in terms of academic reform is different from what is out there. Our graduates and products will not be half-baked. They will be well-trained to meet the teeming demands of a modern technological-driven society like Nigeria. They will be the change-makers who are ready to proffer solutions to all issues they might encounter in and outside their workspace.”

Recall that in a bid to promote entrepreneurship and made-in-Nigeria products, the Ooni recently launched his multi-million naira retail outlet Ojaja More in Ile-Ife and Osogbo, Osun State with other outlets across the South-West region currently under construction.