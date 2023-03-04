OIC congratulates Tinubu, pledges cooperation

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his emergence as president-elect on February 25 presidential poll.

The organisation in a statement pledged to cooperate with Nigeria to ensure an enhanced bilateral relationship.

The statement reads in part, “On the occasion of the election of His Excellency Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following the general elections held on 25 February 2023, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has extended, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and on his own behalf, heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect.

“The Secretary-General underlined that the mandate granted to the President-elect by the Nigerian electorate is indicative of their trust in his vision for Nigeria and that thanks to his wisdom and rich experience, he will steer the affairs of Nigeria in the period ahead to realize the aspirations of Nigerians for development and prosperity.

“The Secretary-General reiterated the importance the OIC attaches to its relations with Nigeria and assured the President-elect of the OIC’s commitment to further enhance its bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in all domains, particularly in the fields of socio-economic development and the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha wished the President-elect success, and the people of Nigeria further progress, unity, and prosperity.”