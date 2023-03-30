Ogun Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Bisodun village in the Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state. The police also rescued two victims.

The image maker of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Mohammed Bello and Mohammed Bashiru, were arrested following a distress call received from Bisodun village at 8 p.m. that kidnappers have invaded the community.

He added that Mr and Mrs Ojo were abducted by the hoodlums.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, raced to the scene, where he met hunters, who have already mobilised in large numbers to confront the kidnappers.

“The policemen and the hunters stormed the forest in search of the kidnappers and their victims.

“While combing the bush, the kidnappers suddenly opened fire on the rescue team as the security men responded but one of the hunters was unfortunately hit by the bullet.

“Having been overwhelmed by the firing from the police and the hunters, the kidnappers abandoned the victims and ran for cover.

“The abducted victims and the injured hunter were rushed to the hospital, but the hunter, Adebare Ramoni, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“At 10 a.m., there was information that the suspects were sighted somewhere in the bush, consequence upon which the Area commander, Owode Egba, Adeniyi Adedeji, led teams of policemen to the scene and with the hunters stormed the bush and successfully apprehended two among the kidnappers.

“The two arrested suspects have been identified by the victims as members of the gang who abducted them.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who commended the hunters for their support, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to an anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased hunter and prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the unfortunate death.