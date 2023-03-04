Ogun Guber: YPP denies endorsing Adebutu

Adebutu

…..says PDP suffering from election loss hang-over

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of Young Progressive Party (YPP), has denied reports flying around that it has endorsed the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu alongside eight other political parties on Friday.

The YPP leadership said the major opposition in the state, PDP seems to still be reeling in the heavy loss suffered during last Saturday presidential election and should therefore be pitied for laying claim to what best existed in their imagination.

The State Chairman and Secretary of YPP, Adewale Adesanya and Kayode Akinsola respectively, disclosed that contrary to the endorsement saga, the party had at no time discussed or teamed up with other parties to endorse Adebutu.

The duo argued that the purported endorsement of Adebutu must have existed in the mind of those who syndicated such report to curry the attention of the unsuspecting electorates

“You will recall that, there was a report being circulated by a cross section of the media, that nine political parties in the state, including YYP have formed alliance with PDP to unseat the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun and endorsed Adebutu as their gubernatorial candidate.

The party described the story as misleading and untrue, emphasising that it will never endorsed Adebutu for no reason.

According to the party, “It appears the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to get over the hang over of their colossal failures in the last National elections, where they failed woefully”.

They urged members of the general public to ignore such information or any news that is capable of causing confusion in the polity.

“As for YPP in Ogun State, we never had any intention to support PDP,” the party concluded.