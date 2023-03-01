Ogun govt approves security guards for schools

.

The Ogun Government says it has approved the employment of security guards for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology made this known in Abeokuta on Wednesday when the newly elected Executive of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Ogun Chapter visited him.

Arigbabu stated that the work of the security guards would be to tackle indiscriminate trespassing, burglary and vandalism in and around the school environment.

He said that the step would ensure a more conducive academic atmosphere for teaching and non-teaching staff and students.

The commissioner added that Gov . Dapo Abiodun–led administration was committed to sustaining a high standard of education in the state.

He noted that regular training and retraining of teachers had been taken with utmost priority to make them more efficient in the discharge of their duties.

“When this administration came on board, the monthly running cost to schools was increased, to make administration easier for the school heads,” he said.

Arigbabu told them that they would enjoy more welfare packages if they continue to support the government in its bid to take education to a higher pedestal.

He promised that the current government would soon recruit more teachers to fill up the existing vacancies.

Earlier, Chairman of the Association, Felix Agbesanwa said the visit was to intimate the commissioner about the emergence of the new executive.

He affirmed that the state’s education sector had experienced tremendous transformation, especially with the introduction of the Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda