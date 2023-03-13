Ogboru, the game changer

By Dennis Akpotu

CHIEF Great Ogboru is the game changer in this March 18 gubernatorial elections. He will coast to victory as it is now obvious that the old ways are giving into the new ways. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having governed the state for about twenty-four years now have nothing new to offer.

Ogboru represents the face of the new order. Ogboru, having contested severally and lost definitely has something to offer Deltans that is why he has been persistent. Chief Great Ogboru has unblemished integrity and uncommon humility. Moreso, he has been a successful business mogul for decades.



He is kind and compassionate, also his uncommon selfless giving especially to the less privilege and downtrodden endears him to the generality of the people. The Obi-Datti movement signifies the new order and Great Ogboru, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA candidates in Delta State is the new order. Ogboru is a pan, Deltan whose sole interest is focused on not only developing the state but also uniting through an all-inclusive bridge building process. His APGA jubilee programmes are a testament to this fact.

The son to Nigeria’s first finance minister, Chief F. S. Okotie-Eboh, who is a TV Producer and Publisher, immediate past Regent of Warri Kindgom and now Chairman of Great Ogboru Jubilee Campaign Council, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC as birds of the same feather whose wings have been plucked out and thus cannot fly any longer. Emphasising on the new order sweeping across Delta State, he said Chief Great Ogboru stands the tallest chance of clinching the gubernatorial ticket in Delta State, this is the reality on ground. The Prince further said the consistency of Ogboru in previous elections uptill now only point to the fact that he has something concrete and substantial to offer Deltans and the time is now.





He urged all Ogboru supporters in the past and present to come out enmass to cast their votes for the APGA candidate in order to liberate Delta State from stagnation and economic doldrums.

According to Okotie-Eboh, the APGA Jubilee agenda encapsulates the party’s seven points Jubilee Programmes which focuses on reforms and development in Education, Housing, Agriculture, Environment. It is a workable manifesto which will bring smiles to the people of Delta State at the right time, he concluded.