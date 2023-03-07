Odunmbaku gets lifetime achievement awards

By Gabriel Olawale

The leadership of the foremost campaign group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency ABAT/ICC Movement in diaspora has bestowed a lifetime award on the foremost leader of the All Progressive Party and a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku Popularly known as Baba Eto.

It was a joyful mood as they hold a Thanksgiving Victory service for the President Elect, Asiwaju Tinubu at the City of Glory Celestial Church of Christ, Ojodu, Lagos.

It was a day of joy and praises to God for the turnaround to be felt by all and sundry in the country in the new era that’s about to begin according to one of the leaders, Barr. George Olufemi Ogunjimi, the UK Coordinator of the ABAT / ICC Movement and the Bamofin of Ojo Town, Lagos.

To underscore the importance and value of the Independent Campaign Council’s Chairman and the Director General’s role in the tough campaign for the presidency and the Lagos State Gubernatorial election, the movement gave lifetime achievement awards to Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, the Chairman and Hon. Tayo Ayinde, the Director General and a congratulatory award was given to the president elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movement was well represented from the Diaspora starting from the Patron, Alhaji Azeez Salam, from the UK, Alhaji Razak Bodunrin, the Canadian coordinator, Barr. George Olufemi Ogunjimi, the UK’s coordinator and Otunba Femi Soluade, the Director General of the movement.

Goodwill messages were sent by other members including Akogun Banji Ojo the Coordinator General from the Netherlands, Prince Femi Folademi, the General Secretary from the USA, Professor Kayode Familoni, the USA’s coordinator and a host of others.

Cardinal Odunmbaku in his acceptance speech thanked the group members profusely for their support, efforts, hard work and achievements in the past two years and for believing in the personality of Asiwaju Tinubu by making themselves available before, during and after the long campaign.

He however assured that everyone should expect rapid progress in the country with the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president.