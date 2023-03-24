Oborevwori’s victory is for all Deltans – Onokpite

Oborevwori

The President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), Ufuoma Onokpite, has said that the victory of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori at the governorship polls in the state is for the people of Urhobo nation in particular and Deltans in general.

Onokpite, who congratulated Oborevwori while addressing journalists in Warri, advised the Governor-Elect to make good use of the office to uplift the life of the people.

“Oborevwori should be wise and make good use of the office that God has given to him. This is an opportunity for him to uplift not only the Urhobo nation but the impoverished youths. The life and future of Urhobo youths are in his hands right now.

“If Sheriff fails the Urhobo youths today, history will never forgive him because my late elder brother, Chief Ogbe Onokpite, has played his part for the people of Urhobo. The people of Urhobo nation will never forget the role he played. If Ogbe Onokpite was to be alive today, he would have been very happy that his blood from Okpe is the governor of the state.

“It is now time for Oborevwori to prove that he is the true son of the Urhobo. He has the opportunity to make all the Urhobo youths successful. He should be thinking of creativity for the Urhobo youths like arranging programme for training them in different professions by sending them abroad to uplift their quality of life and standard of living.

“He should think of industrializing the Delta Central constituency by building industries in all nooks and crannies to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state. He should not only improve on what past leaders did but he should move ahead of them to do what they were not unable to do in Delta State,” he advised.

He urged the governor-elect to ensure balance in his new office by leading the state to greater heights through the implementation of good policies across the state.

The OPC president, however, appealed to the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Ovie Omo-Agege, to sheath their swords and accept the olive branch extended to him by Oborevwori.

“It is Urhobo affair. Omo-Agege should cool down for Sheriff Oborevwori after four years he can come back to contest. Omo-Agege should do the needful expected of democrats and congratulate his brother on his well-deserved victory at the polls,” Onokpite appealed.