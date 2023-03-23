Obidients’ll occupy DSS office if … Rabiu dares Keyamo

National Publicity Secretary, Obidient Movements worldwide, Dr. Ahmed Rabiu, has lampooned Mr.Festus Keyamo over the petition written against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate Dr. Ahmed Datti.

Rabiu, who vowed that Obidients will occupy all DSS detention room if Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. AhmedDatti is detained.

Reacting to Keyamo’s petition to the Department of State Security, DSS, Rabiu said: “Mr. Keyamo, we have been anticipating a day like this when your desperation to cover up all APC’s inhuman and evil deeds will lead you to doom.

“Be rest assured that all Obidients will occupy every space in that DSS detention room. We are bound together and not even evil corrupt entities of your type can change Obi’s mandate.

“In all your fruitless effort, this will certainly mark the end of you and your APC’s dictatorial leadership in Nigeria.”