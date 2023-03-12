Obidient movement is a powerful force – Reno Omokri

Former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has highlighted what the country needs to survive.

In one of his tweets on Sunday, Reno opined that Nigeria needs national movements to survive. Omokri acknowledged Obidient movement as a powerful force, saying they insult people that disagree with their ideology.

His words: “If Nigeria must survive and thrive, we need national movements. The Obidient movement is a powerful force. But it is not a national movement. It is not even rational.

“That is why when you disagree with an Obidient, insults are to be expected”.