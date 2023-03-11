Obi in Benin, campaigns for LP assembly candidates

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, late Saturday, stormed Benin City, the Edo state capital where he called on party supporters in Edo State not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election and urged them to vote all the candidates of the party in the Saturday March 18 state House of Assembly and governorship election across the states.

He was in Benin where he moved from New Benin Market through Mission Road to Sapele Road before terminating the tour at Adesuwa Road, were he addressed a large crowd.

He said,” I must urge the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

“Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is. There must be a paradigm shift from the present state to a better and a prosperous Nigeria.

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria. The movement is real and nobody can stop it. We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is. We will continue to vote for the Labour party,” Obi said.

He said a retreat would be organised for all victorious candidates of the Labour Party to teach them what to do in the quest to change the political narratives of the country.

The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure who is from Edo state said the candidates of the party for the House of Assembly election in Edo State have not stepped down for anyone and that no Labour Party candidate is being sponsored by any other party.