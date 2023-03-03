Oba of Benin lauds Tinubu’s victory

.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has congratulated Sen Bola Tinubu as the President-elect of Nigeria.

In a letter personally signed by the monarch and dated March 3rd 2023, Oba Ewuare II described Tinubu as a unifier and that his experiences as a nationalist and former governor would come in handy in his administration.

Part of the letter reads “May I respectfully write on behalf of myself, the Royal court of Benin, members of the Royal family and, Benin Traditional Council to happily congratulate you on a well-deserved election as the President-elect of this our great country Nigeria.

“Your victory is a victory for all Nigerians with hopes and aspirations for a better Nigeria. Given your antecedents inter alia as one of the foremost nationalists and successes recorded as governor of Lagos State, I am confident that you will excel in the discharge of your onerous mandate that has now been democratically placed on your shoulders by the people of Nigeria. Going by your acceptance speech you have already indicated that you are ready to be a UNIFIER.

“We join other well-wishers and Nigerians to thank God for a peaceful hitch-free election and wish you a successful tenure. As you prepare to take up your onerous responsibilities as the President of this great country we wish you well and once more a hearty congratulations to Your Excel