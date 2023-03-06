Nwaobodo Chimezie and the Comedy industry

By Otoaye Ezekiel

Growing as a content creator, comedian and hypeman hasn’t been an easy journey for Nwaobodo Chimezie Bright popularly known as Crazyminds.

Been in the content creation industry since 2015 now finding the game he has longed been working hard for. His content creation journey started at Auchi polytechnic During his schooling days.

He’s currently a close friend to the Big brother Naija season 7 Winner “Phyna” who is close to 1 Million followers of Mark.

He has managed her social media handle with the aid of a Digital Marketing Expert Otoaye Ezekiel a.k.a Executive for Months even before going into the reality TV show Big brother Naija.

He has been featured in Content with Edo boy, Madiba comedy, Phyna, and other top content creators in Nigeria…

He started gaining popularity when his friend Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popular with the name “PHYNA”.

Went into the reality show, and her fans saw the efforts he put into making sure she wins the show. He released a hype song for her, campaigned for her to win, and was also introduced as one of her social media handlers when she won the show.



Crazyminds with the username crazymindscomedy on almost all his social media platform also own a clothing line. CMC Wears.



He was born May 2nd, 1998in Benin City, Abudu. Edo State. Grew up in the Agbor delta state. He’s also a big fan of Wizkid and a South African by heart as said in one of his Interviews.