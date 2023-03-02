NSCDC secures 51 convictions, arrests 546 in 14 months

.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested no fewer than 546 suspects and secured 51 convictions for various crimes from January 2022 to date.

Commandant-General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, stated this on the occasion of the World Civil Defence Day, yesterday, in Abuja.

According to him, the corps during the same period destroyed 71 illegal refineries and 22 illegal oil bunkering sites as well as impounded 134 trucks.

On the theme of the celebration, Audi noted that with technology, risk assessment and crime detection has been made easy, adding that the corps was meeting up with challenges of modern crime fighting and management.

He said: “Prior to this time, disaster management, risk assessment, crime detection and prevention, protection of critical national assets and infrastructure like petroleum pipelines, electrical installations, communication equipment, roads, railways and others were relatively difficult but today, there is a significant improvement.”