NPA says MWUN key to breaking 15-yr salary stagnation jinx

Mohammed Bello-Koko

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said the support of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, was critical to securing approval for salary increment of its workers, which had stagnated since 2008.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said this when he received a letter referenced MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 dated 6th March 2023 signed by the Secretary-General MWUN, expressing appreciation for salary increment of its members.

His words: “Breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the Authority’s employees was made possible with the support of the MWUN, and we remain appreciative”. He added that “this critical support from MWUN has buoyed us to intensify our relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of our esteemed workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone.

“We are further delighted by the fact that our own Comrade Adewale Adeyanju is now the Deputy President of the NLC, this gives us the necessary solidarity and backing to push for more benefits for our highly valued human resources”

It will be recalled that Koko, accompanied by the President General MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, paid an advocacy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to solicit the NLC’s solidarity towards the increase in NPA workers’ salaries.