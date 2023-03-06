NPA explain economic, security benefits of Tincan Port fencing

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said that the concrete fencing of Tin Can port would help to enforce the usage of the automated access control gate.



Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director, NPA, said this during a tour of the Tincan port to ascertain the level of execution of contract awarded.



Bello-Koko noted that the tour was to look at operations at the port to see what they had achieved so far in terms of improving sanity and ensuring that only people that should be in the port had access.



“We can see that Tincan has now been fenced using concrete walls from the outside. The essence is to secure the port, not just because of safety but also to restrict entrance.

“There are individuals that just wake up in the morning and want to come into the port with no business in the port.



“By reducing the number of persons, by restricting entry into the port, you are ensuring that we reduce pilfering and theft, reduce thugs and miscreants into the port.



“Then it will create an enabling business environment within the port location as referred to by the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) Code,’’ he said.



