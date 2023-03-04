Notorious gangs arrested in Lagos community

By Esther Onyegbula

Policemen attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six armed robbers belonging to two different gangs, notorious for dispossessing unsuspecting victims of their valuables within Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of Lagos State.

It was learned that the arrest followed swift investigations into reports of activities of the robbers in the areas.

The suspects identified as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel aged 21, Chukwuebuka Innocent aged 24, Umaru Isah aged 21, Emmanuel Ita aged 19, Olayitan Ayinde aged 18 and Moshood Ayinde aged 25 were arrested in different areas of the state, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs and recover other weapons.

Confirming their arrest, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, said one unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one iPhone 7 were recovered from the suspects. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, charges Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.