Northerners will vote Sanwo-olu – Saidu

Northerners in Lagos state have been urged to vote massively for the governor of Lagos state , Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the coming governorship election.

National Chairman Arewa Initiative for Peaceful Co Existence in Southern Nigeria, AIPSN, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal while commending northerners in Lagos state for voting massively for the president elect, Chief Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the presidential election .

He said they should repeat the support for the APC in the governorship election

“I am urging northerners to vote massively for governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos state. They voted for Chief Bola Tinubu , they should do same for Sanwo Olu. In terms of sharing proceeds northerners in the south are relegated. Tinubu should ensure they carry the northerners in the south along this time.

“My northern people should vote governor Sanwo-Olu massively. He is our candidate. We vote for people that will help us. “

The Arewa leader in the south also said in Rivers state northerners should vote against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleging that governor Nyesom Wike has not been fair to northerners in the state since he assumed office.

Saidu said the governor allegedly failed to compensate families of northerners killed during protest by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Obigbo area of the state, adding also that the government displaced northern traders from some of their locations.

” I am calling on my people to reject the candidate of governor Wike in the governorship election because of the way he treated us . While families of policemen and others killed during IPOB protest were compensated families of the northerners killed in Obigbo were not compensated. I went to bury them. His government also displaced our traders at Ahiamakara , Trailer park, and some other places where northerners are doing business.

“In Bayelsa, Enugu, Delta and many places in the south , northerners were given political appointments but the Rivers state government did not consider us for such. “.

He said some persons were posing as leaders of northerners in Rivers state which they are not , adding that the Chairman MiyettiAllah in the state is his deputy.

“I am the Chairman Arewa , the MiyettiAlla chairman is my deputy in Rivers. We see many people answering Arewa forum. But serious politicians know the authentic structure of Arewa forum to negotiate politically with”.