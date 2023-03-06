No plan to sue FG over e-customs project – Huawei

Chinese company, Huawei, says it has no plan to sue the Federal Government over the e-customs project.



A statement by the company’s Director of Public Relations, Mr Kelvin Yang, on Monday in Abuja, said the company remained committed to its long-term partnership with Nigeria.



“Our attention has been drawn to a news story with the headline “$176b Revenue at Risk as Huawei moves to sue FG in London over $304M e-customs project”.



“Huawei wishes to clarify that it has no intention of suing the Nigerian government over this matter,” Kelvin said.



He said rather the firm would continue exploring opportunities to support Nigeria’s technological development.



He also said Huawei remained committed to transparency and open communication with all its stakeholders and would continue to provide accurate and timely information to the public as appropriate.

According to him, Huawei is a technical partner in e-custom project.



He said that its role was to support the project with technical expertise to improve digitalisation of custom processes in Nigeria.



“It is essential to state that Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited is the technical partner in the e-custom project.



“As the technical partner, our role is to support the project with our technical expertise to improve the digitalisation of the customs process.



“As a global technology leader, Huawei has always been committed to partnering with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to drive innovation and foster sustainable growth,” he said.

He explained that Huawei believed technology could play a transformative role to improve people’s lives and help other countries achieve their development goals.



“The company is committed to working with the Nigerian government and other partners in the country to advance the digital transformation agenda and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and social development.

“We urge media outlets to exercise caution and verify their sources before publishing news related to Huawei or any other company.

“False or misleading news can have serious consequences, including damaging the reputation of companies and harming their relationships with partners and customers,” he said.