No partnership between Labour Party, PDP – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said there is no partnership between his party and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP regarding the 2023 general elections.

Obi made stated this while speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

According to the Labour Party presidential candidate, both the Labour Party and the PDP are challenging a process that is wrong.

He said, “There’s any partnership between Labour Party and the PDP. Both of us are challenging a process that is wrong. That is acceptable. We are all challening it because we are all participants.

“That is why we want to check the process. It’s now the process that will say who had the higest number of votes in the said election. What is important is who received the highest number of the rightful votes cast and who has the spread.

“What we are claiming now is because of the confusion that was deliberately created by INEC. If they had done the right thing, we won’t be here. Nobody will be arguing,” he said.

Obi said the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is like an elder brother and father to him.

The Labour Party candidate also said he has no grudges with Tinubu regarding his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”

Obi appealed the electoral body to rise up to the responsibility of helping Nigeria build a viable global image.

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

“We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about,” he said.