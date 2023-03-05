No going back on reclaiming Cross River from APC – Mbora

..says he’s with Sandy Onor, PDP till the end

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The member representing Calabar Municipality /Odukpani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Eta Mbora has stated unequivocally that there is no going back in the project to reclaim Cross River state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led government.

Mbora maintained that he remained focused and totally committed to ensuring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.



Debunking the claim that he has abandoned the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, the lawmaker who spoke with journalists Sunday, said the outcome of the February 25 National Assembly election in his federal constituency will not in any way deter him from working assiduously for the success of his party, the PDP, from clinching the Governorship and State Assembly polls in his constituency.

His words: “My focus now is how to assist the PDP to victory. I would join hands with other stakeholders of the PDP to work for the victory of the party in the coming Saturday’s polls.



“The need to rescue the state from mismanagement of APC should be the motivating factor for all those that truly love the state to support the candidates of the PDP.



“This is an opportunity to right the wrongs in our dear state by voting in PDP all through. It will spell doom for our dear state if we miss this golden opportunity to vote out those that have placed Cross River on the part of retrogression.



“So, what you hear outside that I have abandoned our party’s candidate after the NASS poll is a figment of the writer’s imagination and those who are afraid of the popularity and massive support for the PDP in Cross River,” he said.