NNPP congratulates Kano state Governor-elect, Kabir

…Says Kano has Voted for a New Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

THE New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has congratulated the Kano State Governor- Elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for what the party described as his resounding victory in the Saturday 18th March 2023. It is a well deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represents.

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, the NNPP also commended the people of Kano State, saying that for voting the candidate of the NNPP, they have voted for a new Nigeria.

According to Major, the NNPP will justify the confidence citizens reposed on it by providing visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance.

The statement read, “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) congratulates the party’s Kano State Governorship Candidate, Engr. ABBA Kabir Yusuf for his resounding victory in the Saturday 18th March 2023. It is a well deserved victory for a new Nigeria which the party represents.

“NNPP also congratulates the good people of Kano State who overwhelmingly voted for a new and better Nigeria and ensured that their votes were counted and count in the overall result. It is democracy in action.

“The journey to a new Nigeria starts with Kano State and moves speedily across the nation as we collectively redefine the destiny of Nigeria.

“The party also congratulates all the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly candidates elected on NNPP platform across the country. It is victory for democracy, effective representation and progressive governance.

“The people have spoken loud and clear for change and expressed confidence in our great party to provide strong leadership and dividends of democracy to assuage the pains of poor governance inflicted on them by the outgoing All Progressives Congress government in Kano.

“NNPP equally congratulates the party’s National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Senator (Engr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a man of indefatigable endeavour with enormous political sagacity and savvy for his leadership acumen and direction that led to the victory of party candidates across the nation, the Founder and Spiritual Leader/BOT Chairma Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam. The party commends the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party for winning these elections that are very crucial in charting the way forward for the country.

“NNPP will justify the confidence citizens reposed on it by providing visionary, pragmatic and purposeful governance.”