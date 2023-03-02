NNPP commends Police for arrest, prosecution of Alhassan Doguwa 

…vows to challenge outcomes of polls in Gwarzo, Tudun Wada, Others

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Kano has commended the Nigeria Police, Kano State Command for the arrest and prosecution of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa over alleged mastermind of the fatal attacks in Tudun Wada Kano, killing at least 16 staunch members and burning of the party’s Secretariat on Sunday as affirmed by the police.

Recall that Doguwa was arrested on Monday 28 February, at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while trying to escape to Saudi Arabia by the joint operatives of the State Investigation Bureau (SIB) of the Nigeria Police and the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

The lawmaker was arraigned on Wednesday 1st March, 2023 before Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola in Nomansland Court Complex, Kano.

A statement signed by the Chief Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Council, Sanusi Bature said, “The NNPP wish to commend the effort of the police for taking a swift action in arresting and prosecuting Mr Doguwa who has traumatised families of his victims and indeed the general public by setting ablaze the Party’s office in Tudun Wada and allegedly shot score dead.

“While the collation of the election results were on in Tudun Wada Local Government INEC office, which showed that the NNPP candidate for Tudun Wada/Duguwa Federal Constituency, Air Commodore Salisu Yushau, was recording success, some thugs set our campaign office on fire, burning 13 members of the Party to death as evidenced in the video doing round the social media.”

He said this was part of the sinister plans that paved way for vote rigging which saw him emerging winner by force.

According to Sanusi, ”It is disheartening that Alhassan Ado Doguwa was brutally barbarous and ingrate to the people he has been consistently represented for nearly two decades at the Green Chamber, where he currently served as the Majority Leader of the House. It is therefore unfortunate that Doguwa, Nigeria’s number 8th citizen, is found wanting in a callous offense of this magnitude.

“Doguwa has been tolerated for so long as a reckless politician in Kano but no citizen’s life worth trade-off for the realisation of an individual’s political ambition. Therefore, we demand justice for our slain members and those who sustain injuries of various degrees.

“A freedom for wild Ado Doguwa, after orchestrated the atrocity against humanity and his political benefactors, poses threat to the public peace and functioning of democracy in Kano especially with the critical gubernatorial election ahead of us in less than two weeks’ time.

”We are set to challenge in court the election outcomes in Gwarzo/Kabo, Makoda/Dambatta and Tudun Wada/Doguwa where votes were violently rigged by the ruling APC. Also, to be challenged in court are the results from Bagwai/Shanono where the Election Returning Officer was forced to declare a winner in the election that was legally inconclusive.”