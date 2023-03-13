NLC threatens nationwide strike over fuel, cash crunch

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Monday, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the federal government to address current fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Labour House on the outcome of a meeting convened by the Central Working Committee of the congress.

He said the union would declare a nationwide strike and mass action if the two major problems are not addressed after seven days.

Details later…