NLC suspends strike in Imo for 2-weeks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Tuesday, announced the suspension for two weeks, the strike it declared in Imo state over the alleged state government meddlesomeness in the activities of labour unions in the state.

The NLC explained that the suspension of the strike was as a result of the intervention by highly respected Nigerians from within and outside Imo state and assurances by agents of the state government to make amends.



A statement signed by the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the suspension was also to have an enabling environment for citizens in the state to perform their civic duty on Saturday, March 18 by way of voting for State House of Assembly candidates of their choice.



The statement read: “Due to persistent interventions by highly respected and well-meaning Nigerians from within and outside Imo State; assurances by agents of the state government to make amends; and especially, in order to have an enabling environment for citizens in the state to perform their civic duty on Saturday, March 18 by way of voting for State House of Assembly candidates of their choice, on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress, I hereby announce the suspension of the on-going strike action in Imo State.



“The suspension is expected to last two weeks during which the state government or its agencies are expected to meet up with the demands of the workers in the state.

“In the event this window of opportunity not being utilised, the Nigeria Labour Congress will be left with no choice than to resume the suspended action with more ferocity.”