NIMC bags digital economy enabler of the year award

From Left: Deputy Business Editor Nigerian NewsDirect, Mathew Ibiyemi, presenting the Award of “Digital Economy Enabler of the Year” to the Director General/CEO of NIMC, Engr Aliyu.A.Aziz who received the award on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

By Cynthia Alo

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has bagged the Digital Economy Enabler of the Year award.

The award was received by Engr Aliyu.A.Aziz the Director General/CEO of NIMC on behalf of the agency at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja when the management of Nigerian NewsDirect led by the Deputy Business Editor, Mr Mathew Ibiyemi paid the DG a working visit.

Receiving the award, Engr.Aliyu.A.Aziz commended Nigerian NewsDirect for recognising the efforts of the agency in creating a Digital identity for all Nigerians.

“I dedicate this award to my boss, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami for his purposeful leadership in leading the Digital economy revolution in Nigeria.”

“Th Digital Economy strategy for Nigeria has about seven pillars and as it is with every pillar, there must be a foundation. Digital Identity forms the foundation of the Digital economy and that is what makes the role we play at NIMC very crucial.” Engr Aliyu said.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is established by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007 and it has the mandate to establish, own, operate, maintain and manage the National Identity Database in Nigeria, register persons covered by the Act, assign a Unique National Identification Number (NIN) and issue General Multi-Purpose Cards (GMPC) to those who are citizens of Nigeria as well as others legally residing within the country.