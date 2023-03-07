Nigerian Consul General visits Bakassi residents

The Buea-based Consul General of Nigeria to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Ambassador Lawal Bappah, embarked on a Consular tour to communities in Bakassi.

Bappah visited the residents of the region along with delegation as well as prominent Nigerians in the neighbouring Cameroon.

It was the first time the new Nigerian Consul General was officially visiting the localities of Bakassi since the assumption of office in Buea, capital of the South West Region.

Among the communities visited by the Nigerian envoy are Kombo Itindi, Idabato and Bekumu where over 30,000 Nigerians reside in.

Thousands of Nigerians came out to welcome the Nigeria diplomat with celebrations in the communities seeking opportunities to express their feelings, while the CG urges the Cameroonian authorities for more protections.

During the Consular visit in Kombo, Consul General Bappah was received by Walaq Ishaq, the divisional officer for Bamosur Subdivision in a rousing reception.

During sessions with the local leaders, the Consul General sought for major issues that the populace would like the authorities to address. One of the local leaders, Samuel Mememe, the Mayor of Bamuso principality who was also present briefed the diplomat.

He said, “For us to have harmonious breakthrough in our administration we need to accommodate the Nigeria population for us to succeed because they are the economic backbone.”