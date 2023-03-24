Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Preview — head-to-head, team news, time

By Efosa Taiwo

The last time the Super Eagles were out in a competitive match was the historic 10-0 drubbing of Sao Tome and Principe in June 2022.

The Eagles will, however, resume action on Friday, after enduring an iconic 2022 World Cup without them, as they look to seal qualification ticket for 2023 AFCON in a double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

Coach Jose Peseiro invited 23 players for the two-legged tie with the usual suspects such as Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman in the team, all in camp and raring to secure a win that will see them inch closer to sealing a spot for the next AFCON tournament to be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

The Super Eagles currently sit top of Group A having collected maximum points after wins over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe.

Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, have four points, after a win over whipping boys Sao Tome & Principe and a draw against Sierra Leone.

Both teams have only met once at the senior level which was the last group match of the Super Eagles at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. The Austin Eguaveon-led side won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Sadiq Umar and William Troost Ekong.

Looking forward to the match, Ademola Lookman, who has been banging in goals for Atalanta in the Serie A, hopes to continue on such path with the national team.

He said, “Looking forward to another big game for us in the qualification for the Afcon and is a big opportunity for us to get close to that.

“It is nice to score goals and I hope I take that to the team because it is important for the team to win and qualify for Afcon.”

While Guinea-Bissau might sit second behind Nigeria on the group standings, the gulf of class between the two nations is wide — evident in the FIFA rankings as the Eagles are over 80 places above them. Although, when the last two nations met, the Djurtus gave a good account of themselves, but it won’t be forgotten in a hurry that the Super Eagles fielded a second-string side having secured qualification for the next round.

With Peseiro still having a lot to do to win over to his side a chunk of Nigerians, any result outside of a win for the Super Eagles will be another wrong footing in his career as a Super Eagles coach. Plus, Nigeria will have their odds of qualification hugely threatened if they allow their opponents pick up a point at their home ground, knowing there is still a second leg at far-away Bissau

Probable Starting Line-Up

Nigeria XI: Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen

Guinea Bissau XI: Jonas Mendes, Opa Sangante, Soriano Mane, Chipela Gomes, Tito Junior, Pele, Mauro Teixeira, Caba Camara, Mama Samba, Zinho, Mama Balde

Time

5pm Nigeria time.

Venue

MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.