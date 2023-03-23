Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau, AFCON Qualifiers live on StarTimes

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying match between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau will be broadcast live on StarTimes World Football channel at 5pm this Friday.

Nigeria is expected to field a strong team, including some of the continent’s most talented players such as Victor Osimhen, and Wilfred Ndidi. Osimhen, who has now netted 15 times for his country, currently sits ninth in the all-time scoring charts while boasting the best goal-to-game ratio of anybody in the top 10.

Currently unbeaten on home turf since 2021, Nigeria will be looking to put on a dominant display in front of what is set to be an expectant home crowd.

On the other hand, Guinea-Bissau will be looking to cause an upset and secure their place in the AFCON tournament.

Having fared poorly on their recent travels, the visitors face yet another daunting task on the road where they have won just one of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Nigeria ended 2022 on a poor run of results, but their first outing of 2023 provides a good chance to get back on track. We expect the home side to see off the threat of their visitors comfortably at the end of the 90 minutes.

All the AFCON Qualifiers matches are airing on StarTimes sports channels.

