Niger PDP warns INEC over Saturday polls

Minna- Peoples’ Democratic Party,(PDP) Gubernatorial candidate in Niger state, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) to distant itself from any form of rigging but rather remain truely independent in the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The PDP Governorship flag bearer who was answering questions from Journalists in Minna, Niger state yesterday called on the Commission to create a level playing ground for all the Parties in the Saturday election to avoid any chaos.



“My Party-PDP don’t believe in rigging or vote buying. I am optimistic of winning the election but let me say that INEC should not repeat what happened last week that the BVAs were not used in many polling units in the state.



“We are not going to allow such to repeat itself in the Saturday election. We will make sure our votes are protected from the polling units to the collation centres.”



“What we need from INEC is a level playing ground for all Parties contesting and for it,(INEC) to remain truely independent,” Kantigi emphasised.



Asked wether he would probe his predecessor if he eventually wins, Kantigi said he does not believe in any form of probe and therefore ruled out setting up any Commission of Inquiry to probe the outgoing administration.



According to him,”l will not set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe my predecessor but I will only draw a line and seek clarification on abandoned projects where it is necessary.



“No Commission of Inquiry constituted by the past administrations yielded any results. I will not bother myself to probe anybody but I will ask questions. I will call to ask questions especially to know why any contract was abandoned after collecting money. That is what I will do,” he declared.



Speaking on his Muslim – Christian ticket governorship candidature, Alhaji Kantigi said he took the decision in good faith especially to give the Christian faith a sense of belonging and wondered on the religious colouration being given to his chances of winning in the elections.



“I picked my Deputy from the Christian background to ensure believers in the two religions are represented and carried along in his administration.”We want the people to be united and this is the only way we can grow better and as one in the country in general and in the state in particular.



He called on all Nigerlites to vote not only for him but for all PDP candidates in the Saturday election in order to move the state forward.