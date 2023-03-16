New Enugu is possible through Edeoga – Group

By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, a group, Enugu Obidatti Coalition, has assured that a new Enugu is possible if Chijioke Edeoga of Labour Party wins and becomes the governor of the state.

According to the group, Edeoga has the requisite character, capacity and competence to get the new Enugu desired by the people.

“Nigeria is established as a federation of states, although far from the true intentions of the founding

fathers. Governance of any state is fundamental to the overall success of the nation.

“Enugu, a former capital of the Eastern region, a citadel of learning for many Nigerians, especially of the

Igbo extraction, has in recent times, yearned for a rebirth.

“The years of governance of the state by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has left bitter tastes in the mouths of many state residents/dwellers.

“The ruling party conducted gubernatorial primaries which was described by many, as transactional, offered to the highest bidder, or to those who the establishment supported.

“Hon. Barr. Chijioke Edeoga was part of that infamous PDP gubernatorial primaries, but apparently could

not withstand the power and money play. While still recovering from PDP primaries saga, Barr. Chijioke

Edeoga put it on record that he received a call, from Mr. Peter Obi, to consider running for governorship

position under the Labour Party.

“After some weeks of reluctance, he accepted and emerged as the

gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party. His emergence was not without legal tussles, that reach the Supreme Court.

“A question worth asking is why did Peter Obi specifically ask Hon. Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, out many other politicians to join Labour Party and contest to become the Governor of Enugu State? “What qualities did he

see in Hon. Barr. Chijioke Edeoga, to risk identifying with and supporting him.

“The Enugu ObiDatti Coalition considered and interrogated these questions, as it pertains to the person most suited to lead Enugu State into a new era. And Edeoga appropriately fits in.

“The Principal of the OBIdient Movement, Peter Obi, has stated in several fora, that he is supporting Hon.

Barr. Chijioke Edeoga. Peter asked Chijioke Edeoga to run in Labour Party. The integrity and trustworthiness of Peter Obi, is a big plus for Chijioke Edeoga. Mr. Peter Obi has also promised to guide and mentor all persons who will be elected on the platform of Labour Party”, the communique signed by Dr. Chima Edoga and Comrade Wilfred Okeke, among others said.

They called on all Obidients and Enugu people to stand with Peter Obi “by standing with the Labour party governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga and holding him accountable while in office”.