Netizens fault Deyemi’s letter to Attah after Banky W poll loss

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has stirred reaction on social media after writing an open letter to Thaddeus Attah, the Eti-Osa Honourable-Elect, of the Labour Party (LP) on his victory over singer and politician, Banky W.

Deyemi claimed he voted for Banky W because he was the best person for the job in his lengthy letter sent via his Instagram account on Friday.

While congratulating Attah, the actor also requested that the honorable elect let everyone know what his plans were for Eti-Osa, admitting that he had done significant study on the man but had come up empty-handed.

However, he further provided the elected official an opportunity to react to his questions via an Instagram chat.

He wrote,”(Edited) OPEN LETTER TO HOR-ELECT THADDEUS ATTAH.

“Dear Sir,

“I’ll like to use this opportunity to congratulate you, Mr. Thaddeus Attah @jt.atta of the Labour Party(LP), as the winner of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

” Before I go ahead with what I will like to say, I will like to fully disclose that I voted for Mr. Bankole Wellington of the Peoples

“Democratic Party (PDP) as I honestly thought he would have been the best candidate for the job. I do have immense faith in our

“discernment as a people to elect the right candidate, however I am also quite worried about the role tribal sentiments,

“cyberbullying and herd mentality on all sides has played in our electoral process. That being said, I am a firm believer in.

“democracy and I would want nothing more than for the people’s wish to prevail so once again I congratulate you Sir.

“Mr Attah, same as with a lot of Lagosians, I only first heard of you when you were announced the winner a few days ago. Since

“that time I have made a significant effort to find out as much as possible about our newly elected federal HOR candidate. To my

“surprise, my quest for answers left me even more puzzled as to who you really are as well as what your qualifications, past

“precedents and plans are for the people of Eti-Osa. With little or no online presence, and for someone that overthrew both an

“incumbent and a public figure, I am yet to find any indications of your campaign manifesto. It would therefore be a great pleasure

“if you Sir will do me the honour of accepting an invitation to join me online for a live Instagram conversation this weekend to address concerns and respond to questions many others like myself may have.

“Finally, without seeking to influence or enforce any candidate on anyone, I will like to use this medium to urge all well-meaning,

progressive Lagosians ahead of the March 11 elections to find their own individual voice such that when we head to the polls we

“ensure the person we are voting for reflects our collective want for great leadership and our desire for excellent governance. I look forward to a lively discourse.

“Your constituent.

“Deyemi Okanlawon.

This statement sparked discussion on social media, with some trolls asserting that it wasn’t necessary to question him.

Vincentokonkwo said,”Ko necessary he won out to grace and am sure so many candidates across Nigeria were equally lucky Abi you wan set ring light for over 84 elected LP members of house and senate or it is because it’s someone I know that is involved.

Ifbnw said, “How many of the APC reps in the past years did you single out for public questioning?. This is a poor mix of

“performativeness, bullying and hypocrisy laced with faux concern for how competent Mr. Thaddeus is. If you really want to get to

“know him, you’ll send a DM, send an email, arrange to meet him in person, discuss his ideas and plans and then translate that to

“your online audience or organize events for him to gain more visibility online, if you must. Instead of publicly putting him on the

“spot to question his competence simply because you don’t know him. Your logic indirectly also implies that this seat is Banky’s

“birthright because he’s popular and if you don’t see how that’s the problem we are fighting against on a national level, then you’re part of the problem.

its_tegadominic said, “So, this is nicely written, but I beg to differ, personally I have seen his works and he campaigned, he may not have been as loud as Banky but he did his bit, like I said to those who cared, Labour Party was literally a minority at a time so most people didn’t believe in them, in the case of Banky it was all clear why he didn’t win, when you are angry it affects everyone, that’s what happened.

” When I first saw his bill on my street I knew he was going to win, I asked around about him and reports I got was also

encouraging, I have seen his manifesto and he means well, what we need to do is let them know that politics is not as before, you won’t be a mediocre and hide under the party umbrella and think you will last, I wish him all the best as he behaves well. I wish Banky all the best as well. There is a lesson to learn from this election… March 11 for GRV.

mrcantuc said,”Oga go rest, is he the only person that you need to question over elections stuff?. You have been quiet over the presidential election na here you wan show yourself abeg go rest.