NDLEA website crashes as recruitment commences

The website of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has crashed following the commencement of its recruitment.

Vanguard gathered that, as of 11:41 am on Monday, the agency’s website indicated ‘500 internal server errors.

Recall that the agency’s recruitment application began Sunday and was expected to last for two weeks.

However, applicants have not been able to access the website for hours now.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development, noted that the issue came up due to glitches resulting from traffic on the website.

“The portal never crashed. There are glitches due to the huge number of applicants trying to access the platform simultaneously, but our technical team is resolving that before noon,” Babafemi was quoted to have said.