NDLEA to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts, others over drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has held talks with its Pakistani counterparts, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), to explore ways of collaboration in restricting channels of trafficking illicit substances between Nigeria and Pakistan.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), approved a delegation comprising the Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday Nbona; Director, Operations and General Investigation, Gadzama Samuel Bashir; Head, Data/Digital Intelligence, Abdulrahman Adebowale, and Directorate of Seaport Operations, Aminu Danjuma Jega, who was joined by the Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement, NAFDAC, Aderemi Afolabi, for the meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said in Abuja, on Saturday, that the strategic case meeting, which brought the two countries face to face to discuss their responsibilities, was held under the supervision of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

According to him, the meeting focused on improved communication and exchange of real-time intelligence using the INCB communication tool, Ion Incident Communication System (IONICS), between NDLEA and the Pakistani anti-narcotics agencies.

He said, “At the end of the talks, the two delegations adopted important resolutions on how to improve their cooperation and tackle the menace of illicit drug trafficking between both countries especially pharmaceutical opioids like Tramadol.

“The Pakistani delegation was composed of Directors in the Division of Controlled Drugs (DRAP), Mr Ahmad Din and Mr Arif Muhammad; Director (Anti-Narcotics Force), Regional Directorate, North, ANF, Mr Ammar Ali; and Section Officer, Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Mr Syed Saadat Ali Bokhari.

“They expressed commitment to improving operational communication with the NDLEA through existing networks between both countries and by using more frequently the possibilities offered by IONICS, the INCB’s tool of real-time communication.”