Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals at MEA’s Biggest Energy event

Middle East Energy, the leading energy industry event in the MEA region, is making its highly-anticipated return to Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 – 9 March 2023. The focus of this year’s event will be to guide energy transition conversations across the region. Organized by Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organizer, Middle East Energy is set to bring together buyers and sellers from across the energy industry ecosystem to explore the latest advancements in energy products and solutions.

With over 900 exhibiting companies representing 57 countries and a 20,000+ global audience, Middle East Energy is set to connect the global energy community by offering an exceptional networking and business hub for key parties in the energy ecosystem. The conference will also address key challenges affecting energy transition plans in Nigeria and Africa and strategies to unearth sustainable solutions.

The three-day event will feature the largest and most innovative companies in the energy industry as they showcase the latest advancements in technology across five key product sections that are leading the way in energy transition: Smart Solutions, Renewable & Clean Energy, Backup Generators & Critical Power, Transmission & Distribution, and Energy Consumption & Management.

Middle East Energy 2023 will also play host to three high-level conferences to outline the blueprint to fastening the energy transition, discuss case studies that can inspire real-world and practical solutions to Nigeria’s energy landscape and business challenges, and lay the groundwork for integrating renewables into Nigeria’s energy mix.

These conferences include the first-ever Strategic Conference, a high-level forum exclusively focused on unpacking the complex opportunities and challenges for senior decision-makers in the energy and utilities sector in the Middle East and Africa; the Technical Seminar which provides an interactive forum to discuss and demonstrate the innovations and technologies driving the energy transition; and the Intersolar Middle East Conference which will provide concentrated insights into the transformative dynamics of renewable energies around the world.

The key discussions will be shaped around:

Future energy outlook in the Middle East and Africa

Decarbonising energy & utilities

Driving digitalization and innovation in the power sector

Transforming energy and utilities through innovation

Renewable Hybrid Solutions

Middle East Energy is supported by numerous trade associations, governmental agencies, and industry partners such as Alfanar as the Diamond sponsor; Baudouin and Riyadh Cables Group as Platinum sponsors; Ducab, LTC Group, Bahra Electric, and Perkins as Gold sponsors; Riello UPS and Stamford AvK as Silver sponsors, and Eaton as Technology Partner.