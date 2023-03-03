NASS POLLS: Okumagba Congratulates Joel-Onowakpo Thomas

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A prominent Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State and former Commissioner for Finance in the State, Chief Bernard Okumagba has congratulated Joel-Onowakpo Thomas on his election as a senator to represent Delta South senatorial district in the last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Okumagba in a statement praised Thomas’s tenacity and verve which saw him coasting to victory from a broad base of support in the senatorial district, which comprises Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo indigenes.

He said: “knowing the professional quality and capacity of Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, our Delta South Senatorial District has made the right choice. Joel-Onowakpo who I have known for over 15 years and has previously worked closely with me in the past has the right temperament, tenacity and drive to achieve for our Senatorial District.”

Okumagba who is the Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu r’Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, both of Warri South Local Government Area in the Senatorial District, said “the victory of Thomas gives the district a fresh vista to grow once again.

He advised the new senator to “stay true to the progressive ideals of the APC for the benefit of all our people of the Delta South Senatorial District.”

Okumagba also stressed the need for equitable distribution of development among the constituent ethnic groups in the senatorial district in the next administration.

He further prayed for God’s grace and guidance for Thomas as he goes to the Red Chamber to represent the people of the district.