Naira Redesign: Abiodun speaks with Emiefele, says relief on the way

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given resounding hope to teeming Nigerians after speaking with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele, amid crisis caused by Naira swap following redesign of N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

The governor said he was moved and worried by the stress and suffering Nigerians go through daily as a result of paucity of new Naira notes in circulation and refusal of commercial banks and traders to accept the old notes.

Governor Abiodun, in a media chat on Sunday confirmed his conversation with the CBN Governor after the latter met with Managing Directors of Commercial Banks in the country, asserting that Emiefele has agreed to go with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court which makes the old naira notes a legal tender till December 31st, 2023.

He explained that the policy has caused serious disaffection and unprecedented agitation among the masses, as they continued to languish in chronic misery and insolvency.

The governor said in the face of the suffering caused by the policy and in the interests of the general masses of Nigeria, something urgent must be done to ameliorate the situation and bring solace to the people.

“In his words:” I have taken it upon myself to personally speak to the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emiefele, and he has promised to adjust the earlier position of the apex bank concerning the old naira notes and in line with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court”.

“I am happy to tell you that a great relief is on the way for Nigerians concerning the Naira swap policy. We shall all laugh last in great excitement”.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun, has warned commercial banks operating in the State to desist from flouting the judgement of the Supreme Court concerning the legality of the old naira notes, thereby creating agony among the residents of the State.