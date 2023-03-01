My victory is for all Nigerians – Tinubu

Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said his victory in the just concluded presidential elections is for all Nigerians.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday during the presentation of Certificate of Return to him and the Vice President Elect, Kashim Shettima by Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu while extending the olive branch to those that lost out in the race urged them to team up with him to build a better Nigeria.

‘I know that some of you did not vote for me and I know how much you must be hurt especially because your favourite presidential candidate is not the one standing here receiving this certificate but I want you to know that my doors are open.

‘My victory is for all Nigerians without tribal nor political party affiliations. I want to assure you most especially the youths that we’ll build a country of our dream together.’

After a keenly contested race, INEC declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election. He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.