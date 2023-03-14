My Oscars gown was a statement – Tems

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has spoken to why she chose to wear a flamboyant dress to the 2023 Oscars.

The Grammy-award winner had received a flurry of backlashes after the dress was view-obstructing to some participants who attended the event on Sunday.

The prestigious award event was held at the Dolby Centre, Los Angeles and was attended by Hollywood’s finest draped in different stunning outfits.

Tems’ dress was a cynosure of eyes when the Nigerian singer arrived the event.

She was draped in a white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand, Lever Couture’s AW22, Leleka Couture collection. The gown features a large headpiece which makes it difficult for anyone behind Tems to see what is in front owing to how view-obstructing the headpiece is.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazzar, Tems disclosed why she went for the elaborate gown.

According to the Grammy-award winner, she decided to “go all out” and “make the most” of her first Oscars attendance.

“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she said. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”

Asked what her recent global achievements mean to her, the Damages crooner opined that it was an indication she is on the right path.

“If the biggest women in the world love my work to such an extent that they are working with me, then that must say something. My work is actually reaching places, it’s making some type of impact.

“And that is insane! I really am just trying to keep my feet on the ground and continue running and doing things that are a hundred per cent authentic to me. Evolving, learning, growing. It’s just the beginning for me,” she said.

Tems was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars for the movie’s soundtrack, ‘Lift Me Up’ which she co-wrote with superstar singer Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, however, won the category.