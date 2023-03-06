MURIC backs Sanwo-Olu for second term

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC said that it will support Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second-term bid as governor of Lagos State following his performance in his first term.

In a statement on Monday, the group’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said the governor’s score card reveals giant steps in critical areas.

The statement partly reads, “The people of Lagos state will join their counterparts from other states of the federation to exercise their franchise in a nationwide governorship election on Saturday, March 11.

“It is our humble submission that Sanwo-Olu is the best option and we urge Lagosians, regardless of religious background, to give him their votes.

“In his first four years, Sanwo-Olu has taken Lagos to the next level. His major achievements being the red and blue rail lines as well as the revamping of water transport with high capacity boats acquired by the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

“These are very significant steps, particularly for a mega city like Lagos with its perennial traffic congestion,” he said.

He said Sanwo-Olu’s administration also constructed more than 308 roads among which were the Pen Cinema flyover, Lekki-Epe-Ibeju road expansion and the Lekki-VGC regional road.

“The World Health Organisation poured encomiums on his administration for its impressive performance in the quick and effective curtailing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the area of education, apart from the free education in Lagos state primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions attract the lowest tuition fees in the state,” he said.

He appealed to muslims in particular, to regard the election this coming Saturday as an entirely different picture.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu is a vote for Tinubu, his mentor.

“This time, muslims will vote for a christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He deserves our votes because of his brilliant performance.

“It may also be necessary to remind muslims in Lagos state that Sanwo-Olu gave instructions for the issuance of the hijab circular in the state.

“We therefore implore the good people of Lagos to troop out en masse to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.