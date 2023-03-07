Murder allegations: INEC removes Doguwa’s name from Reps-elect list

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Following the verdict of the Federal High Court in Kano, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from the list of election winners.

It will be recalled that The electoral umpire had declared Doguwa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the house of representative seat for Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of Kano in the February 25 elections.

He polled 39,732 votes to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi, who polled 34,798 votes.

However, as of Tuesday morning, Doguwa’s name was missing from the list of the elected house of representatives members released by INEC.

In a comment posted on the list, INEC said Doguwa’s declaration as the winner was made under duress.

The development adds to the list of issues the lawmaker is contending with.

Doguwa is standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.

Doguwa was arrested, on February 28, for his alleged involvement in the killing of several persons and burning of the Secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party in the just concluded general election.

Doguwa was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by a chief magistrates’ court in Kano.

On Monday, a federal high court granted him bail to the sum of N500 million.