Much ado about Naira notes redesign and swapping?

By ANDREW ERAKHRUMEN

NIGERIA’’s proverbial chicken might be coming home to roost! Perhaps, it is already home! As it is said in Nigerian Pidgin English – quoting from Burna Boy’s song – “…..e don cast, last last, na everybody go chop breakfast…..” The country is in a mess its ‘citizens’ (inhabitants) created. We do not even know if these people are citizens or conquered people! Anyway, for ease of communication, we will refer to them as Nigerian citizens albeit with reservation. Let us use the ongoing Naira redesign/currency swap as an example of how a people (and government) may (inadvertently?) make themselves look stupid.

It is stale news that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, rolled out its policy of redesigning some Naira notes on October 26, 2022 giving January 30, 2023 as deadline for the use of ‘old’ N200, N500 and N1,000 notes as legal tender in Nigeria. This initiative appeared good considering the advanced logical/convincing reasons. Regrettably, it ran into troubled waters like every sensible concept that is poorly-implemented in Nigeria!

We need to say that blames will not be apportioned here. Nevertheless, the unfolding story will be objectively relayed. Few days to January 30 deadline, it was observed that there were difficulties in obtaining the new Naira notes from commercial banks. In fact, customers were depositing the old notes in these banks and later withdrawing same over the counter and from automated teller machines, ATMs.

As it is, always, in Nigeria “katakata” burst! The commercial banks/ATMs got flooded, uncontrollably, with people in frenzied ‘search’ of unavailable deposited cash. The CBN later extended the deadline to February 10. This did not solve the problem! Customers kept vigils around ATMs! New notes were either unavailable or at best, banks/ATMs dispensed N1,000 per day to customers! Yes, N1,000! Customers’ money appeared confiscated by commercial banks! People cried openly! They stripped themselves naked in these banks! They became pugilists at these banks/ATMs! Alas, insanity took over! Madness raged on!

The Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, through CBN, insisted that there was no going back on the policy. People waited, everyday, with the hope that the new notes will be available. Maybe they were available in the hands of some ‘big’ men/women!

However, they were not available enough to take care of those heavily dependent on legitimate cash transactions. The new (and old) Naira notes became so scarce that people started ‘buying’ Nigerian currency in Nigeria! It was time for ‘good’ business for point of sale, POS, transactional agents! Here, the Nigeria’s dog-eat-dog scenario, fully, manifested itself! So much unnecessary anguish was suffered by the people! Then, entered the state governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara! Others came later! These governors dragged FGN before the Supreme Court of Nigeria, SCN, urging it to grant them an interim injuction, through a filed motion ex-parte, stopping FGN and all its cited agents from carrying out the plan of ending the timeframe within which the older versions of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denominations of the Naira may no longer be a legal tender on 10th February, 2023.

This injuction sought by the first three governors was granted by SCN “…..pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injuction”. The hearing was adjourned until February 15! Mayhems continued! In some cities/towns, commercial banks’ buildings were attacked by hoodlums! Arson was committed against them! Similarly, owing to some legal technicalities on February 15, further hearing was adjourned until February 22. Meanwhile, on February 16, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the country. He gave approval for the old N200 notes to be recirculated and used, side-by-side with the new notes, for the next 60 days. Later that February 16, or so, the Governor of Kaduna State gave a broadcast that apparently countered Buhari’s own, urging people in that state to continue, unhindered, in the usage of all the old notes for transactions. At the hearing of February 22, SCN consolidated the suits instituted by over 12 state governments and adjourned until March 3 for judgement. We will continue to monitor proceedings at SCN. As stated above, no blame will be apportioned here but objective analyses will be done on unfolding issues without prejudice to potential outcome(s) from SCN.

Critical analysis of the above scenario must have further revealed the much-criticised ‘jackboot rule of law’ and ‘unitary federalism’ that Nigeria currently operates; even when the operators, clearly, know that their operations run counter to all the global best practices. The country is still far from where it ought to be with all the brilliant minds within and outside it! Nigeria is endowed but is still, unbelievably, run like a thick jungle! Sincerely, it is difficult to totally disagree with Chidi Odinkalu that “[with]…..the kind of magic that comes from our courts these days…..I’m not going to come here now and pretend to you as if…..I can figure out what the law is. It’s a voodoo art, only the people who practise it in the Supreme Court know what it means…”. Nigerian courts may be criticised – rightly or wrongly; they may truly need self-cleansing; yet, many of their good judgements/orders were obeyed in the breach by FGN. This reminds us of FGN that shouted from the rooftops that Academic Staff Union of Universities should obey court order.

Surely, we are reaping from what we have all sown! It will be insincere for Nigerians to completely distance themselves (ourselves), individually and collectively, from the pervasive disorderliness and maddening behaviours in their (our) society, today. Interestingly but unfortunately, the Nigerian society is a finger-pointing one where each person attributes the other’s action(s) and inaction(s) to be the reason(s) behind, or causative agents of, the rot they (we) are now suffering from.

All societal ills being complained about did not start today; they have their root in the past. Since the ills were accommodated, knowingly/unknowingly, over time, they got accumulated and are now seemingly defying solution(s). We still seriously believe that Nigerians “…..created, nurtured and empowered [their many] “Frankenstein’s monsters” – by omission and/or commission!” Now, these monsters are tormenting almost all. Without mincing words, if Nigerians are serious, they can destroy these created monsters.

This is a choice that will help all of us! We wish all concerned good luck in the 2023 gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Erakhrumen teaches at the Department of Forest Resources and Wildlife Management, University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria.