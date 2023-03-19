Mother’s Day 2023: Formula 1 drivers unveil charity campaign

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Formula one stars, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, George Russell, and Alex Albon have launched the #HomeAdvantage campaign, a charity campaign to aid women and children globally.

The stars also revealed the influence their various mothers have had on them over the years as they mark the iconic Mother’s Day by visiting orphanages and finding them into ‘loving homes’.

Hamilton unconcealed the impact both of his moms had on his life — his step-mother and biological mom

“I have two mums. My biological mum. She’s the one that taught me about empathy and warmth and compassion for others in the world,” said Hamilton.

“And I was lucky enough to have a second mother, my stepmom Linda. I’m just so grateful that I had them both with me all the way.”