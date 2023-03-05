MNJTF troops repel ISWAP attack in Monguno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The troops of Sector 3 Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have repelled attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Monguno, the northern part of Borno State.



Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, is the Sector 3 Commander of MNJTF, in Monguno which is located about is 137.8 k.m. North to the restive capital of Maiduguri.

It was gathered that the ISWAP fighters attacked the town with heavy weapons at about 12: 30a.m on Sunday in an attempt to penetrate the most populous northern town.

Sources revealed that the attackers sneaked through Abbari community and Charly 6 formation.



The sources said, the number of casualties are not ascertained at press time, but that the troops swiftly engaged them in a gun battle which lasted for about 30 minutes before the troops could successfully push back the attackers