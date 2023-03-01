MKH Investment unveils new logo

MKH Investment Limited has announced the unveiling of its new corporate logo, effective March 1, 2023.

The new logo, according to Dr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, Chairman and CEO of MKH Investment Limited, represents the evolution of the brand and reflects its commitment to meeting the demands and needs of its diverse clients across different sectors.



He said: “We are excited to introduce our new logo to our customers and the general public. Despite the logo change, our business models and core values remain intact, and the MKH brand will continue to be one that is committed to satisfying its customers.”



Tayo Bolarinde, Executive Director, MKH Investment Limited, added that the logo change was focused on providing customers with proper orientation to the company’s line of businesses and value proposition.



“The MKH brand is expanding, and this is a step in the right direction towards accommodating that expansion. A new company website will also be launched soon to provide an all-in-one point where customers can comfortably interact with us online. We also want to assure our customers that we will continue to provide excellent services across our different subsidiaries.



“As a company that offers a range of services focused on helping individuals and organisations get maximum returns on real estate while delivering excellent services across our different subsidiaries, we look forward to serving our clients with the same dedication and commitment they have come to expect from us.

“We are confident that our commitment to our clients will enhance our growth and development in the years to come.”