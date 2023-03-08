Mining: Group trains communities on implementation of CDAs with companies

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Mining host communities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have been urged to take seriously the implementation of Community Development Agreement, CDA, reached with mining companies to ensure that indigenes benefit from natural resources located in their land.

Executive Director, Centre for Transparency and Advocacy, CTA, Faith Nwadishi gave the charge at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop on negotiation and understanding community development agreement for three communities in the FCT.

Nwadishi told the participants drawn from Kubwa, Mpape and Karishi communities that having a good knowledge of how CDAs are reached and implemented would help the indigenes derive maximum benefits from such agreement.

She noted that “having a beneficial and workable CDA is imperative. Host communities should enjoy the benefits accruing from the natural resources that God has blessed them with. This training is coming at an auspicious time when most CDAs are due for review”.

She explained the training, which is part of a project to promote the rights of original inhabitants of the FCT, would also help the communities to protect their cultural sites from the activities of the mining companies.

Earlier, the representatives of the federal ministries of environment and mines and steel development, urged participants to hold the companies to the terms of CDAs reached with them.

Mr. Farinu Temidayo, Ministry of Environment urged the communities and the mining companies to ensure an environmentally friendly operation, adding that a sustainable environment remains critical for the survival of humans on earth.

Also speaking, Abdulmuminu Ahmed, board member of the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, called for constant dialogue between the host communities and mining companies as a means of resolving issues in the communities.