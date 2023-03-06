Meet Phizzle, the Mixed Cultured Individual

Phizzle

Daniel Benjamin Dennis, professionally known as Phizzle, is a Liberian-born rapper living in the capital city of Liberia, Monrovia. Born September 13, 1992 Phizzle said that he has always liked music since high school and took music classes during his high school days. He started doing professional music in 2014 with the likes of Mizta Mac, Jackie Russ, and Christoph The Change calling themselves First Nation. His style of music is said to be uniquely different from other rappers in Liberia because of the way he infuses other genres of music into rap/hip-hop.

Apart from music, Phizzle is also a YouTuber. He has made it on popular blogging sites in Liberia like Chichipoly room and the Liberian influence. Phizzle past performances include Orange Music Talent, Hidden Wave Liberia Awards as well as supporting other musicians/artist at private and public events.

His last album “Loko Gang The Genesis” was released 10th march, 2017. Since then he has been collaborating with Liberia music industry big names like MC Caro, Christoph The Change, Jackie Russ, The Ace, Kunta and Rapkid.

Phizzle is said to be releasing an album called M.C.I (Mix Cultured individual) this year with 12 songs featuring artist and producers like MC Caro, Jackie Russ, Christoph The Change, Vino Beatz, Rapkid, Kunta, The Ace, Mr G, DJ Magic, D.A.D, Lavien, Zama and Mr Reaves.

As we await this body of work from Phizzle, he is said to be giving us a taste of the album by releasing singles from the album until the drop date.